CSTO sees no necessity to deploy Collective Security Forces in Tajikistan

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Tajikistan needs technical assistance, but there is no need for CSTO collective forces to defend the border with Afghanistan, ARMENPRESS reports Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov said in an interview with RT.

"Based on what we saw here, our contacts with the leaders and heads of the law enforcement agencies, we came to the conclusion that at present there is no need to replenish forces from other CSTO member states," he said.

According to him, there are some difficulties, and in all probability, it will be necessary to provide logistical support.

The Taliban movement has set up checkpoints on the Afghan-Tajik border. Sidorov said that no aggressive actions are currently being observed in the northern parts of Afghanistan.

Earlier, Tajikistan applied for the assistance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states to meet the challenges posed by Afghanistan.