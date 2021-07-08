Nikol Pashinyan meets with head of ‘’Free Democrats’’ Party Khachatur Kokobelyan

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. As part his consultations with a number of extra-parliamentary political forces, caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today met with head of ‘’Free Democrats’’ Party Khachatur Kokobelyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan noted that the ‘’Free Democrats’’ Party did not participate in the parliamentary elections and highlighted the importance of holding regular consultations with extra-parliamentary forces in the current stage of the political life.

''Of course, it was possible to overcome the domestic political crisis through the early parliamentary elections, but this does not mean that the challenges the rose in front of our country as a result of the war have been also overcome. We have numerous challenges and we think that for overcoming them we must involve the best of our public and national potential.

I would like to hear your opinions over the future of the political life and also your approaches about what we can do to make the Government and extra-parliamentary forces could have better interaction'', Pashinyan said.

Khachatur Kokobelyan thanked for the invitation and for the opportunity to talk about the important issues raised by Nikol Pashinyan. ''I want to congratulate you on the occasion of the elections, as well as the international assessments, which are undoubtedly important for our country. Naturally, there can be some problems and we should understand that.

Of course, I will not conceal that I would like the pre-election campaign to be organized slightly otherwise. And maybe that was one of the main reasons that we did not want to participate. But I have to emphasize that you have come across a very difficult period and I mean not only the war, but in general, related with the institutions and different factors’’, Kokobelyan said.

He noted that for now the most important issues are security and the war prisoners.

Khachatur Kokobelyan considered such discussions very important, noting that it is impossible to solve those problems only behind closed doors.

''Naturally, the Armenia we all dream of is a developed Armenia with its own economy and security system. And such problems are not solved in one day. But I think there is an opportunity to solve those problems, there is an opportunity to put Armenia on the right track in terms of development. I will not hide that you, of course, have that opportunity. I hope that you will make full use of it. We are living in an absolutely new reality and that must be comprehended'', head of ''Free Democrats’' Party Khachatur Kokobelyan said.