Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-07-21

YEREVAN, 8 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 495.38 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.35 drams to 586.08 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.60 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.55 drams to 682.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 72.93 drams to 28742.36 drams. Silver price down by 3.44 drams to 420.23 drams. Platinum price down by 185.07 drams to 17423.96 drams.