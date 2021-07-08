Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Commander of 3rd Army Corps dismissed

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Commander of the 3rd Army Corps Grigory Khachaturov has been dismissed.

The respective decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








