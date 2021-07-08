Commander of 3rd Army Corps dismissed
YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Commander of the 3rd Army Corps Grigory Khachaturov has been dismissed.
The respective decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 15:18 Commander of 3rd Army Corps dismissed
- 15:11 Russian senator sums up Pashinyan-Putin meeting results
- 14:47 Ucom Level Up subscribers can watch uMediaroom mobile TV unlimitedly
- 14:10 Spanish PM congratulates Armenian counterpart on election victory
- 13:42 Caretaker Justice Minister sees no grounds to declare June 20 election results invalid
- 12:02 Foreigners in Armenia can get vaccinated against COVID-19 only in mobile sites
- 11:58 Over 5,000 COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia in one day
- 11:35 ‘We have received mandate from people to carry out more decisive reforms’ – Pashinyan
- 11:15 Armenia reports 186 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:54 Prosecutor General of Armenia meets with Italian counterpart in St. Petersburg
- 09:04 European Stocks - 07-07-21
- 09:03 US stocks up - 07-07-21
- 08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-07-21
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 07-07-21
- 08:56 Oil Prices Down - 07-07-21
- 07.07-21:08 Pashinyan thanks Putin for his role in returning Armenian POWs
- 07.07-20:48 It’s very important to enjoy people’s trust and you enjoy it – Putin congratulated Pashinyan
- 07.07-20:19 Tajikistan applies to CSTO for assistance over threats from Afghanistan
- 07.07-19:51 Pashinyan-Putin meeting kicks off in Moscow
- 07.07-19:20 Ambassador Babakhanyan delivers credentials to President of India
- 07.07-18:24 Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation, Armenia MoD denies violating the ceasefire regime
- 07.07-18:08 EDB forecasts 4.2% GDP growth in Armenia
- 07.07-17:22 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-07-21
- 07.07-17:21 Asian Stocks down - 07-07-21
- 07.07-17:11 Success story - Outdoor training workouts: emerging new culture
11:32, 07.03.2021
Viewed 3199 times EU to allocate over 1.5 billion Euros to Armenia for five major projects
14:31, 07.02.2021
Viewed 1662 times Armenian Ambassador, Iran Deputy Energy Minister discuss construction of 3rd power transmission line project
12:52, 07.06.2021
Viewed 1600 times Master of duduk, legendary Jivan Gasparyan passed away
13:52, 07.02.2021
Viewed 1100 times ‘No such statement was made’ – Ambassador Fan Yong clarifies remarks of Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan
20:41, 07.01.2021
Viewed 1043 times TUMO center to open in Los Angeles