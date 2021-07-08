Ucom Level Up subscribers can watch uMediaroom mobile TV unlimitedly

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. From now on, all subscribers of Level Up prepaid and postpaid tariff plans of the Ucom’s mobile voice service can watch the production of 55 multi-genre TV channels via uMediaroom mobile TV application. Moreover, uMediaroom enables you to unlimitedly watch all the matches of the most important football event of this summer - EURO 2020 - from anywhere.

“By downloading uMediaroom, you, as a Level Up subscriber, will watch your favorite programs, films, cartoons and everything that is broadcast via 55 TV channels, anywhere, without having to count gigabytes. This offer will especially interest those football fan subscribers, who want to combine watching all the EURO-2020 matches this summer and, for example, active rest in the nature”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

“Let us note that uMediaroom is available both for iOS and Android smartphones. With the help of the application it is possible to watch the programs, which have been broadcast up to 2 days ago (catch-up), create a list of favorite channels and set reminders for favorite programs”, the statement says.