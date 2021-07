Spanish PM congratulates Armenian counterpart on election victory

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez congratulated caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on his Civil Contract party’s victory in the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, the Armenian Embassy in Madrid said on Twitter.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

The Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared a victory in the elections as it got 53,92% of the votes.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan