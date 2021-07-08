Foreigners in Armenia can get vaccinated against COVID-19 only in mobile sites

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Many foreigners visit Armenia for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, which causes a lot of queues in polyclinics in downtown Yerevan, caretaker Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

She informed that yesterday a decision has been adopted according to which the polyclinics will provide service only to the citizens of Armenia and those who have a residence permit.

“But those arriving from abroad can get vaccinated at outdoor mobile sites. And we hope this problem of queues will be solved. This once again shows how important is the existence of vaccines in the country, the government has made all efforts for providing them to the citizens free of charge”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan