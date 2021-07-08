Over 5,000 COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. More than 5,000 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia on July 7, which is a record high number, caretaker Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said during the Cabinet meeting today.

“Yesterday we have registered 186 new cases [of COVID-19]. Of course, we have conducted more tests – 5093. We observe increase in new cases and reproductive rate, which once again warns that we need to pay focus on accelerating the vaccination process”, she said.

She informed that as of now a total of 97,711 COVID-19 vaccinations have been carried out in Armenia. The number of yesterday’s vaccinations is 5416. “And we need to keep this growth rate. Two-three weeks ago we were conducting up to 2000 vaccinations”, she said, adding that the citizens’ trust towards the vaccines has increased. All the three vaccines are available for all citizens in Armenia: people can choose which one they want. Actions are being taken to import other vaccines to Armenia.

In his turn caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the current figure of vaccinations should not decline, adding that the trust towards the vaccines is increasing worldwide.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan