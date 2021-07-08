‘We have received mandate from people to carry out more decisive reforms’ – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. At the beginning of the Cabinet meeting today, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the launch of the new patrol service of the Armenian police force.

“Yesterday a very important event took place in the life of our Republic. In particular, the Patrol Police started its operation in Yerevan. This is a new type of police, both in terms of content and human means. Nearly 700 patrol police officers conduct service, and I want to note that 70% of the staff are people who have not worked in the police before, in other words, they came to the police from a civilian life. And the 30% are the police officers who must bring their best experience, and we will have a new type of police”, Pashinyan said.

He informed that the road police has stopped its operation in Yerevan from July 7, and now a special unit of road police is operating which has completely different function and will not communicate with the citizens for the maintenance of legal order.

“The patrol service conducts the functions of both the road police and the patrol service, as well as conducts functions on preventing, revealing crimes, etc. I want to note that we have received a mandate from the people to carry out more decisive and more thoughtful reforms, the positive outcome of which would be maximally predictable. The process of introducing the patrol service must continue definitely in the future”, he said, thanked the international partners – the US, EU and World Bank for the support provided to the program.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan