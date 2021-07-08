Armenia reports 186 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. 186 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 225,987, the ministry of healthcare reports.

5093 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 7.

78 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 217,381.

The death toll has reached 4536 (5 new death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 2966.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan