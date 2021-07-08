Prosecutor General of Armenia meets with Italian counterpart in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan met with Prosecutor General of Italy Giovanni Salvi in St. Petersburg, Russia, on the sidelines of the Conference of Heads of Prosecutor’s Offices of European States, Mr. Davtyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The cooperation between the Offices of the Armenian and Italian Prosecutor Generals were discussed.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan said Armenia and Italy have signed a lot of international agreements within the Council of Europe and the UN which give broad opportunities for the provision of legal mutual support.

Both sides noted that the coronavirus-related restrictions hadn’t had a great impact on the international cooperation as the use of online communication tools allowed to avoid the delays of respective events.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan