LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-07-21

LONDON, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 July:

The price of aluminum down by 0.90% to $2528.00, copper price down by 0.79% to $9483.00, lead price down by 0.09% to $2311.50, nickel price down by 1.26% to $18317.00, tin price up by 0.22% to $31785.00, zinc price down by 0.17% to $2962.00, molybdenum price down by 0.21% to $41094.00, cobalt price stood at $50500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.