It’s very important to enjoy people’s trust and you enjoy it – Putin congratulated Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. During a meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated him on the victory in the early parliamentary elections.

"I think it is possible for everyone, first of all for Armenia, for the Armenian people, taking into account the sensitive issues that need to be resolved, and they can be resolved only by ensuring effective work. It is very important to enjoy people’s trust, and you enjoy it. This was shown by the election results. In fact, it is the most important thing. In such difficult moments for the country, it is the most important condition for further development. So I sincerely congratulate you on that. I hope today we will be able to talk about all the issues over which we have had detailed discussions in the recent period, and which need our solution," ARMENPRESS reports Vladimir Putin as saying.