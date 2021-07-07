Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation, Armenia MoD denies violating the ceasefire regime

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani defense ministry again spreads disinformation, reporting that allegedly the Armenian units opened fire at Azerbaijani positions from Tavush Province of Armenia on July 7 at about 13:40, ARMENPRESS reports reads the statement issued by the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

''The information does not correspond to reality. The Armenian Armed Forces have not violated the ceasefire regime'', the MoD said, adding that the Armenian Armed Forces only take countermeasure actions from time to time.