Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-07-21

YEREVAN, 7 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.38 drams to 495.21 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.95 drams to 585.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 6.67 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.30 drams to 683.84 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 272.66 drams to 28815.29 drams. Silver price up by 0.71 drams to 423.67 drams. Platinum price up by 98.02 drams to 17609.03 drams.