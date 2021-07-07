Success story - Outdoor training workouts: emerging new culture

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Every week, the Armenian Federation of Street Workout organizes outdoor workouts for residents of communities where professional workout areas exist.

According to Arthur Harutyunyan, Head of the Federation, the goal is to popularize healthy lifestyle and form a new culture.

"In all, 10 such playgrounds in Armenia were built - 5 of which - in Yerevan, Gyumri, Metsamor, Nor Hachn and Artsakh, were performed with the support of Converse Bank within the framework of the Bank's 25th anniversary events. Today, these playgrounds are one of the favorite pastime destinations for people. The interest of children and teenagers in working out here is especially encouraging," he said.