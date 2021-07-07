Moody's revised the Outlook on Ameriabank to Stable

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Ba3 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Ameriabank, revising the outlook to Stable from Negative.

The affirmation of the Bank's deposit ratings along with the change in outlook reflects the Bank's resilient performance amid challenging times, stable asset quality and funding base, strengthening profitability metrics and ample liquidity.

Moody’s believes that Ameriabank's asset quality will remain stable due to good diversification of the Bank's loan portfolio and reduced exposure to foreign currency loans. The rating agency expects that Ameriabank’s profitability will be improving further and loss-absorption capacity will remain sound. The Bank’s liquidity and funding profiles are expected to remain stable, supported by good funding diversification, ample liquidity and access to alternative liquidity sources.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation of Moody’s that Ameriabank will sustain the improvements in its solvency and that the Bank's asset quality and capital will remain stable.

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia with clearly formulated digital agenda. Being the first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank provides a large package of innovative banking services. Now Ameriabank is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Ameriabank is the largest bank in Armenia according to the most recent reportable data, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. Ameriabank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.