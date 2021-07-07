‘Jivan Gasparyan best represented Armenia and its musical traditions in modern age’ – Serj Tankian

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian singer, soloist of System Of A Down Serj Tankian has commented on the death of legendary duduk player Jivan Gasparyan.

“We’re very saddened by the news of the passing of a musical and cultural legend, maestro Jivan Gasparyan. Jivan personified the Armenian Duduk of which he was the world’s most renowned master. From soundtracks to records to an illustrious career traveling the world, Jivan best represented Armenia and its musical traditions in the modern age. I feel lucky to have had a chance to meet him in 2017 and learn a few life lessons from this incredible man. Our condolences go out to his family specifically my friend Jivan Gasparyan Jr.”, Tankian said on Instagram, sharing his photo with the maestro.

Jivan Gasparyan has passed away on July 6 at the age of 92.

