Catholicos of All Armenians wishes speedy recovery to Pope Francis after surgery

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, wished speedy recovery to Pope Francis, who has recently undergone a surgery, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

“Conveying his brotherly love and greetings to Pope Francis, His Holiness Garegin II asked the God to protect Pope Francis, giving him many years of productive enthronement”, the statement says.

