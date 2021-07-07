Armenian Ambassador to Holy See wishes speedy recovery to Pope Francis

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Karen Nazaryan has sent a letter to Pope Francis, wishing speedy recovery to the friend of the Armenian people, the Vatican News reports.

“We are confident that the special vital energy and optimism of Pope Francis will help him to quickly recover in post-surgery period.

Wishing you many years and a good health”, the letter of the Armenian Ambassador reads.

