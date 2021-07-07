Catholicos of All Armenians offers condolences to Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia over plane crash in Kamchatka

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has sent a letter of condolences to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia over the fatal plane crash in Kamchatka, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

“His Holiness Garegin II conveyed the condolences of the clergymen of the Armenian Church and the Armenian people to the whole people of Russia, the families and relatives of the victims”, the statement says.

On July 6, passenger plane An-26, en route from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, crashed some 10 minutes before landing at the airport of Palana. There were 22 passengers and six crew members onboard. There are no survivors.

