Dutch Ambassador to Armenia considers lasting peace as final solution to NK conflict

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers says the final solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is the lasting peace.

“The Netherlands is an OSCE member, as well as an EU member, and although it’s a small country in its size and impact, it spares no effort to encourage the two structures and expect the best influence from them on this matter”, he said.

