Dutch Ambassador comments on issue of return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers has commented on the issue of the return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan. He reminded that the Netherlands has called on Azerbaijan to return the Armenian POWs, adding that they concentrate their efforts over this and other matters in the European Union.

“The Netherlands, as a separate country, is small with its volumes and potential, therefore, we concentrate all our efforts in the EU so that Armenia can get support from as many countries as possible”, the foreign diplomat said at a press conference today.

He stated that he is well aware of the current situation on the Armenian border.

Nico Schermers said what had happened during the 2020 war is terrible.

“We are aware of the issues connected with humanitarian needs, we have tried to concentrate our resources for providing help. The Netherlands has tried to direct financial sections to Armenia through the EU”, Nico Schermers said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan