Haiti’s President killed in attack at home

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse has been killed in an attack on his private residence, according to a statement by interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, reports BBC.

Mr Joseph said the president’s residence in Port-au-Prince was stormed by unidentified armed men at 01:00 local time.

The First Lady was reportedly also injured in the attack.

Jovenel Moïse, 53, had been in power since February 2017, after his predecessor in office, Michel Martelly stepped down.