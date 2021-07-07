What issues will be discussed during Pashinyan-Putin meeting in Moscow?: Ambassador presents details

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The upcoming meeting of Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow will be “checking hours” aimed at the development and deepening of the bilateral relations, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters today in Yerevan.

“The leaders will discuss what they consider necessary. Of course, the security issues will be discussed, given the current situation, as well as they will exchange views on preserving our political dialogue dynamics, will discuss the relations in economic and humanitarian fields. In other words, there will be a “check of the hours” aimed at further developing and deepening the bilateral relations, taking into account the situation in Armenia after the recent snap parliamentary elections”, he said.

In this context the diplomat added that there is one more important issue which could be discussed during the Putin-Pashinyan meeting. Next year Armenia and Russia mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic relations, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Help.

“I think that the two leaders will exchange views also on this issue, on how to celebrate these key anniversaries in accordance with the state of our relations”, the Russian Ambassador said.

The Armenian caretaker PM departed for Russia today on a working visit. He is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan