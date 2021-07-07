Ambassador assures return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan one of main priorities of Russia

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan is among the main priorities of the Russian leadership and the Russian peacekeeping unit, Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters, adding that the works on repatriating the POWs continue.

“Our position on this issue is known. From the very start we have stated that the captives must be exchanged with “all for all” principle. Anyway, we will try to solve this issue with the option which is possible. I repeat once again that this issue is one of our main priorities, and the work on this direction will continue, undoubtedly”, the Russian Ambassador said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan