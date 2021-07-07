LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-07-21
08:52, 7 July, 2021
LONDON, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 July:
The price of aluminum down by 0.29% to $2551.00, copper price up by 1.03% to $9558.50, lead price down by 0.09% to $2313.50, nickel price up by 0.99% to $18550.00, tin price down by 0.26% to $31716.00, zinc price up by 0.41% to $2967.00, molybdenum price down by 0.21% to $41182.00, cobalt price stood at $50500.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
