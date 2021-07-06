Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 July

Recognition of the Yezidi Genocide by the Dutch Parliament is a historic decision – Armenian MP

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS.  By officially recognizing the Yezidi genocide, the Dutch parliament has made its contribution to the struggle for international recognition of the genocide, ARMENPRESS reports Armenian MP, representative of the Yezidi community of Armenia Rustam Bakoyan wrote on his "Facebook" page.

 "Thank you, Netherlands.

"Today, the Parliament of the Kingdom of the Netherlands made a historic decision, officially recognizing the Yezidi Genocide, contributing to the struggle for international recognition of the genocide," he wrote.








