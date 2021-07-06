UAE highlights deepening of cooperation with Armeia in high-tech industry

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Acting Minister of High-tech Industry of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan met with Ahlam Al-Salami, the Chargé d'Affaires of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESs was informed from the press service of the Ministry, Hayk Chobanyan thanked the guest for the meeting and hoped that it will foster the effective cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of high-tech industry.

The Acting Minister noted that he highly appreciates the platforms already established in the UAE, which implement acceleration, startups, venture fund, artificial intelligence, robotics projects. Chobanyan underlined the prospects for cooperation with IT companies, as well as highlighted the opportunities to attract UAE investors to the Armenian National Venture Fund.

Ahlam Al-Salami thanked for the meeting and noted that the UAE highlights the deepening of cooperation with Armenia in high-tech industry.

All issues and suggestions raised during the meeting will be conveyed to the relevant authorities of the UAE in order to develop more effective and reciprocal cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, Hayk Chobanyan invited Ahlam Al-Salami to take part in the events of the Technology Week to be held in October, as well as the "ArmHighTech" International Exhibition of armaments and defense technologies scheduled for March 2022, as well as invited to visit the engineering city of Yerevan and get acquainted with the eco-system of the city.