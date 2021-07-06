President Sarkissian congratulates Baroness Caroline Cox on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Member of House of Lords of the United Kingdom Baroness Caroline Cox on birthday, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

The President’s congratulatory message reads as follows,

‘’You have always stood with the Armenian people, shared our pain and sufferings and supported in every possible way our just struggle for freedom and independence. Your over 80 visits to Artsakh are the best evident of real friendship.

Taking the opportunity, I want to express deep gratitude to you for the immense work you did since the first day of the war and your calls addressed to the international community over the protection of rights of the people of Artsakh. I am confident that your endless generosity and devotion to the people of Armenia and Artsakh will be remembered for centuries. "