Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-07-21

YEREVAN, 6 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 495.59 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.01 drams to 586.68 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.75 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.99 drams to 686.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 162.67 drams to 28542.63 drams. Silver price up by 4.63 drams to 422.96 drams. Platinum price up by 210.63 drams to 17511.01 drams.