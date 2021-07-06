Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 July

Armenian President extends condolences to Russian counterpart over Kamchatka plane crash

Armenian President extends condolences to Russian counterpart over Kamchatka plane crash

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to President of Russia Vladimir Putin over the crash of An-26 plane in Kamchatka, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian extended his condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the crash.

The An-26 plane belonging to the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Air Enterprise went missing on July 6. It was headed from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana and carried 22 passengers and six crew members on board. The plane stopped communication during its landing, TASS reported.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration