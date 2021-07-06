Armenian President extends condolences to Russian counterpart over Kamchatka plane crash

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to President of Russia Vladimir Putin over the crash of An-26 plane in Kamchatka, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian extended his condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the crash.

The An-26 plane belonging to the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Air Enterprise went missing on July 6. It was headed from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana and carried 22 passengers and six crew members on board. The plane stopped communication during its landing, TASS reported.

