Pashinyan offers condolences to Putin over plane crash in Kamchatka

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the plane crash in Kamchatka, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of Armenia and myself personally, I extend my sincere condolences over the crash of An-26 plane in Kamchatka.

At this tragic moment, please convey my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims”.

The An-26 plane belonging to the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Air Enterprise went missing on July 6. It was headed from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana and carried 22 passengers and six crew members on board. The plane stopped communication during its landing, TASS reported.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan