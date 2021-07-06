President of Artsakh receives Chairman of Investigative Committee of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Hayk Grigoryan, chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues on the expansion of interaction and multilateral cooperation between Artsakh and the relevant structures of Armenia were discussed at the meeting.

Igor Grigoryan, chairman of the Investigative Committee of Artsakh also the meeting.