Pashinyan to meet with Putin in Moscow

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Russia on a working visit on July 7, his Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The two leaders will discuss issues relating to the Armenian-Russian strategic agenda.

They will also discuss the implementation process of the 2020 November 9 and the 2021 January 11 trilateral statements, issues relating to providing humanitarian aid to the population of Nagorno Karabakh affected by the recent military operations, as well as the restoration of economic and transportation ties in the region.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan