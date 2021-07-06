Armenian, Russian sides discuss prospects of producing Sputnik V vaccine in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by caretaker Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan departed for Russia on July 5 to take part in the 11th Innoprom International Industrial Trade Fair, the ministry told Armenpress.

On July 5 Vahan Kerobyan met with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov on the sidelines of the exhibition. They discussed issues relating to the Armenian-Russian commercial relations and the deepening of cooperation in the field of industry.

The sides also touched upon the development prospects of the commercial cooperation between Armenia and Russia’s Sverdlovksy Oblast and the intensification of works of the working group established in 2020.

The prospects of expanding the activities of Russian companies in Armenia’s free economic zones were also discussed.

The Armenian side invited the Russian companies to participate as potential beneficiaries in the newly-formed Ararat industrial park and the Engineering City project.

The officials also touched upon the prospects of producing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Armenia.

