Eurowings to start operating Cologne-Yerevan flights
YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. From 6 August 2021 German low-cost airline Eurowings will start operating flights on the route Cologne -Yerevan- Cologne, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC told Armenpress.
“The flights will be operated once a week, every Friday.
For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please contact the airline”, the statement says.
