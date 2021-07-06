Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 July

Eurowings to start operating Cologne-Yerevan flights

Eurowings to start operating Cologne-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. From 6 August 2021 German low-cost airline Eurowings will start operating flights on the route Cologne -Yerevan- Cologne, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC told Armenpress.

“The flights will be operated once a week, every Friday.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please contact the airline”, the statement says.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration