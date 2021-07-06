President Sarkissian extends condolences over death of renowned duduk player Jivan Gasparyan

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter of condolences over the death of legendary duduk player Jivan Gasparyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the death of Armenian duduk legend, People’s Artist Jivan Gasparyan.

His art, melodies have long passed all the boundaries of reality and have crossed the eternity line.

Jivan Gasparyan has presented our folk music at multiple stages and world cinema, making our national culture understandable and available also for the foreign audience for decades.

The great master of duduk was one of the pillars of our modern culture, and the creative activity of musicians and especially duduk players is connected with his name.

I extended condolences to Jivan Gasparyan’s family, relatives and friends, his fans in Armenia and abroad and share the grief of everyone”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan