Pashinyan offers condolences over death of legendary duduk player Jivan Gasparyan

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter of condolences over the death of legendary duduk player Jivan Gasparyan, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the death of world-renowned duduk player Jivan Gasparyan.

During his whole creative activity the renowned master has spread the glory of the Armenian duduk all over the world, performing in many famous stages, presenting the Armenian music in films, cooperating with famous composers and musicians.

Our people and the world’s music-lover community has listed Jivan Gasparyan among the greats of the world art as an intellectual and an exception figure of an Armenian, whom we were proud of and inspired by.

After listening to the play of Jivan Gasparyan, Willian Saroyan once said: ‘Dear Jivan, this is not a play, this is a prayer’. The prayers with the master’s performance will always stay in the hearts and memories of not only Armenian, but also the global art-lovers.

I share the grief of his family, friends, fans and everyone at this moment of great loss.

Rest In Peace, Dear Master.”

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan