Azerbaijani forces provoke shootout on border area of Armenia's Gegharkunik province

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces have provoked a shootout in the border area of Verin Shorja village in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, head of the information department at the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel Samvel Asatryan told Armenpress, commenting on the reports according to which a shootout occurred between the Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen on the border.

“The Azerbaijani troops have provoked the shootout. One soldier from the Armenian side has sustained a light injury. According to our information, the Azerbaijani side has two wounded servicemen”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan