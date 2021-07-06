President Armen Sarkissian congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of his birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“As the leader and the first President of Kazakhstan you had and have a decisive contribution to Kazakhstan’s development, economic progress and social welfare, raising the country’s reputation in the international arena. I am deeply convinced that your wisdom and vision to the future will continue serving for your country’s prosperity.

The multilateral mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan are based on friendship and mutual respect, the two countries are actively cooperating within integration unions and other international platforms. Armenia highly values your personal contribution to the deepening of friendly ties and mutually beneficial political, economic and humanitarian cooperation between our countries.

I sincerely appreciate your friendship. I warmly remember my recent visit to Kazakhstan which will give a new impetus to strengthening the partnership between our countries”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan