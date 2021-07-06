Wizz Air to start operating flights en route Vienna-Yerevan- Vienna
YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. From 7 July 2021 Wizz Air will start operating flights on the route Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC told Armenpress.
“The flights will be operated once a week, every Wednesday.
For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please contact the airline”, the statement says.
