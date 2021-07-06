Russia’s Sverdlovsk Oblast to cooperate with Armenian side on attracting investments

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Sverdlovsk Oblast will cooperate with Armenia in trade-economic field.

Sverdlovsk Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev and Armenia’s caretaker Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan signed the respective agreement on the sidelines of the Innoprom 2021 international industrial trade fair on July 6.

“The Armenian side is interested in cooperation and in our industrial field from the perspective of attracting investments in Armenia. Armenian entrepreneurs wants to establish joint companies to implement investment programs both in Armenia and Russia”, the Sverdlovsk Governor told TASS.

The Armenian caretaker economy minister has visited Russia to participate in the 11th Innoprom 2021 international industrial exhibition which will last until July 8.

