UAE-based Masdar named winner of tender for constructing 200 MW solar power station in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Masdar, one of the leading global companies in the field of renewable energy, has been officially recognized by the Armenian Government as the winner of the tender for constructing solar power station with a total capacity of 200 MW, the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) told Armenpress.

The solar power station will be located in Talin and Dashtadem communities of Aragatsotn province. The program will consist of several stages – program designing, funding, construction and operation.

“Being the winner of the tender for constructing solar power station of industrial scale in Armenia, a new and interesting stage of cooperation with our partners ANIF and the Government of Armenia is starting. It’s an important page for Armenia on its path to transitioning to clean energy. Low-cost solar energy will help to boost new fields, create jobs and lead the country to a really sustainable future. Masdar is proud to assist Armenia to achieve its targets in renewable energy”, Masdar Director Mohamed Al Ramahi said.

The UAE-based company will invest about 174 million dollars for the project. A new sub-station will also be built on the sidelines of the project. The project will create numerous direct and indirect jobs.

The tender was part of an official agreement signed between Masdar and ANIF in November 2019 about development of renewable energy projects in Armenia with a total capacity of 400 MW. Further discussions are underway over the project of installing the next power station of 200 MW.

