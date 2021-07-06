Armenian caretaker economy minister releases details from working visit to Russia

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan presented details from his current working visit to Russia.

The minister said on social media that he had met with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov on July 5.

“We have discussed a number of important issues in a warm friendly atmosphere relating to the Armenia-Russian commercial relations and the deepening of cooperation in the field of industry”, Vahan Kerobyan said.

He informed that they also discussed the prospects of expanding the activity of Russian companies in Armenia’s free economic zones, as well as the opportunities of participation of Russian companies into the production of solar power plants in Armenia.

Mr. Kerobyan has visited Russia to participate in the 11th Innoprom 2021 international industrial exhibition which will last until July 8.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan