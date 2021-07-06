Pashinyan congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Dear Nursultan Abishevich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your birthday.

I am convinced that your long experience in political activities, your wisdom and purposefulness will henceforth contribute to the prosperity of friendly Kazakhstan.

I reaffirm Armenia’s readiness to expand and strengthen the ongoing cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan in all spheres in the best interest of our two peoples and countries.

Dear Nursultan Abishevich, I wish you robust health, happiness and personal wellbeing, as well as peace and prosperity – to the people of Kazakhstan”.