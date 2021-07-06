Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 July

Families of 81 more fallen servicemen receive compensations

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The number of beneficiaries of the Military Insurance Fund of Armenia has changed, the Fund said in a statement.

Accordingly, families of 81 more servicemen fallen at the 2020 Artsakh War have received compensations.

Currently, the number of the Fund’s beneficiaries is 4024.

 

