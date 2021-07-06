LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-07-21

LONDON, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.93% to $2558.50, copper price up by 1.47% to $9461.00, lead price up by 1.18% to $2315.50, nickel price up by 1.30% to $18368.00, tin price up by 1.32% to $31800.00, zinc price up by 0.78% to $2955.00, molybdenum price down by 0.64% to $41270.00, cobalt price stood at $50500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.