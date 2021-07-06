France welcomes release of 15 Armenian captives

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. France welcomed the release of 15 Armenian captives by Azerbaijan on July 3.

“France welcomes the release of 15 Armenian citizens held by Azerbaijan, as well as Armenia’s handover of mine maps of Fizuli and Zangelan regions”, the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that this is an important step for mitigation of tension and restoration of trust between the sides. The French foreign ministry called on the sides to fulfill the commitments assumed by the 2020 November 9 statement, including the content dialogue and the release of all Armenian captives.

The ministry stated that France reaffirms its willingness to contribute to the long-term peace in Caucasus.

