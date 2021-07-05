Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-07-21

YEREVAN, 5 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 July, USD exchange rate stood at 495.49 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 585.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.72 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 681.15 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 28379.96 drams. Silver price stood at 418.33 drams. Platinum price stood at 17300.38 drams.